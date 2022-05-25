A Long Time Ago (45 Years) In A Theater Far, Far Away, ‘Star Wars’ Premiered

Hollywood cinema changed forever 45 years ago. It was on May 25, 1977 that an innovative yet unheralded new movie entered theaters. Though there are undoubtedly thousands who will claim they were there on opening day to see Star Wars in the theater, only some of them would be telling the truth. As writer and director George Lucas explained to us, the film actually got a very small rollout in its opening weekend, but once word got out, it went wide very quickly. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Lucas)
Of course, Star Wars gave career-defining roles to its three heroic stars, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford. And all three returned to the series for its final trilogy, which culminated in “The Rise of Skywalker” three years ago. And while Hamill may not have known that the series would span more than four decades, he told us he did have a feeling early on that Star Wars would be something special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Hamill)