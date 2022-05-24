With A Sequel Announced, Gerard Butler Says ‘Law Abiding Citizen’ Is Timeless

Law Abiding Citizen was a box-office hit when it was released in 2009, and it picked up a whole new audience during a recent run on Netflix. The rekindled enthusiasm for the film has encouraged the production team to start working on a sequel. The storyline hasn’t been disclosed yet, and while Gerard Butler has confirmed that he’ll be a producer on the film, there’s been no word on whether he’ll appear on-screen in the sequel. Why has the film — about a man who takes matters into his own hands when the justice system fails him — remained so relevant, more than a decade later? At the time of the film’s release, Butler told us that the idea of taking revenge after being wronged is a concept that has no expiration date. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gerard Butler)
Law Abiding Citizen is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.