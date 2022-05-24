Holey Moley! Stephen Curry Thinks Rob Riggle’s Losing It!

The golf world has always been populated by colorful figures, and Holey Moley is no different, even if it’s miniature golf. On Holey Moley, the most colorful figure is, without a doubt, color commentator Rob Riggle. In this, the show’s fourth season, the show’s resident pro (and executive producer), NBA superstar Stephen Curry, has noticed that Riggle’s gotten even wilder than normal and, frankly, he’s a bit concerned. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Curry)
Holey Moley airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.