‘Firestarter’ Actress Was Fascinated With The Flames

For those who are unfamiliar with the story of Firestarter, it’s about a young girl who discovers she has the power of pyrokinesis — she can start fires with her mind. Of course, Ryan Kiera Armstrong doesn’t have that power in real life, but she does in the movie. And, as she told us, with the way the filmmakers used so many practical effects during filming, it almost felt like she really did have those powers, and she was amazed at how it all worked. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Kiera Armstrong)
Firestarter is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.