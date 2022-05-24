Fade To Jack: Milo Ventimiglia Reflects On The End Of ‘This Is Us’

When the series premiere of This Is Us premiered, it contained one of television’s best-kept secrets. Even in the age of omnipresent online spoilers, viewers were still shocked by the episode’s big reveal of the Big Three in the Pearson family. Ever since then, viewers have been following the family’s triumphs and tragedies, enjoying stories that have been heartwarming and heartbreaking, sometimes at the same time. Fans have bonded with the show in a way that few other shows have achieved in today’s TV landscape, and there are plenty of fans who will be crying tonight — first, because the episode (as many are) promises to be a tear-jerker, and secondly, because it’s the final first-run episode of the series. And while the show’s loyal viewers will certainly be sad to see it end, the show’s cast and crew has already been dealing with that reality, since production wrapped several weeks ago. Milo Ventimiglia explains with the show coming to an end, he’s got bittersweet feelings because of the strong attachment he felt to the character of Jack Pearson. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milo Ventimiglia)
