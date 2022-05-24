Disney+ New Family Series ‘Family Reboot’ Premiering June 15

Disney+ Disney+ debuted the trailer and key art for the upcoming Original series, “Family Reboot.” Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami, serve as executive producers on the series. “Family Reboot,” a six-part series that follows real families as they take a one-of-a-kind journey to reconnect, will launch on June 15, exclusively on Disney+.
“Family Reboot” follows families that have become so busy with their individual lives that they have lost touch with one another. In each episode, a family leaves their busy schedules, devices, and distractions behind for a week-long journey led by a “Family Reboot” guide focused on reconnecting and rebuilding their family bonds. They leave the journey completely “rebooted” – more connected, happier and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook.