Tom Cruise Wouldn’t Watch ‘Maverick’ Anywhere But A Theater

When the original Top Gun opened in 1986, the only talk of “movies” and “streaming” probably would have been in reference to a Ghostbusters gag, since there wasn’t even an Internet yet. With 36 years passing between the original and the sequel, the viewing landscape for movies and other visual entertainment has changed drastically. However, Tom Cruise says one thing is true about Top Gun then and Top Gun: Maverick now — both movies are best seen on the big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)