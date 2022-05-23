Thanks To Fans, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Gets Bigger With New Film

Since it debuted back in 2011, Bob’s Burgers has developed a faithful audience and built a reputation as one of the funniest animated shows on TV. (At the Primetime Emmy Awards, it’s received 10 nominations for “Outstanding Animated Program,” winning twice.) Now, the Belcher family and their restaurant are ready to hit the big screen with their first feature-length film. The Bob’s Burgers Movie has been in the works for several years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back the film’s premiere date several times, but now, it’s finally arrived. H. Jon Benjamin, who provides the voice of Bob Belcher on the show and in the film, says the film’s existence is really a testament to the show’s fans and its hard-working crew. (Click on the media bar below to hear H. Jon Benjamin)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie opens in theaters this Friday.