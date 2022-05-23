Lil Jon Wants To Create Unique Homes

Grammy-winning producer and artist Lil Jon has found himself a completely different line of work with his new HGTV show, Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Instead of crafting beats, though, Lil Jon is decorating houses. And while he has some very definite (and interesting) ideas about what he wants for his own home, he says that he approaches each new home with an open mind, trying to pay special attention to the owner’s needs.(Click on the media bar below to hear Lil Jon)
Lil Jon Wants to Do What? airs Monday nights on HGTV.