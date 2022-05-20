Hugh Bonneville: Why Downton Abbey Is A Show For The Ages

It’s not often that a series airing on PBS generates a buzz, but that’s exactly what Downton Abbey did, drawing record viewership to the public network and earning 69 Emmy Award nominations over the course of its six seasons, winning 16 times. Since the series ended, it’s also spawned a pair of films, including the new Downton Abbey: A New Era. Hugh Bonneville, who’s played the show’s patriarch, Robert Crawley, isn’t quite sure why the show captured the public’s imagination the way it did, though he’s pretty sure it has something to do with the way creator Julian Fellowes wrote it.(Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Bonneville)
Downton Abbey: A New Era is now playing in theaters.