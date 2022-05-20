How ‘George Carlin’s American Dream’ Came True

Four years ago, Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio teamed up to produce The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, an Apatow-directed documentary about the late comedian. Now, they’ve co-directed another documentary about another comedy legend: George Carlin’s American Dream. The four-hour production takes a deep dive into the life and comedy of Carlin, whose keen eye for observation was matched only by his ability to generate controversy. Joining Apatow and Bonfiglio in making the documentary was Carlin’s daughter, Kelly; together, the three of them talked about how they wanted it to present both the man and his material. (Click on the media bar below to hear Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio & Kelly Carlin)