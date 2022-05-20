Andy Samberg: New ‘Chip ‘n Dale’ Is For Fans Both Old And New

The history of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers goes all the way back to the late 1980s, when it first aired as an animated TV series. While it’s been three decades since new episodes were produced, the show’s popularity has stayed strong — strong enough for Disney+ to make a new movie, featuring the voices of John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale. And if you watched the cartoon when it originally aired, Samberg says you’ll enjoy watching the new film along with your kids. ((Click on the media bar below to hear Andy Samberg)
Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers is currently streaming on Disney+.