‘Idol’ Will Crown Another Winner, And Carrie Underwood Remembers The Feeling

As American Idol prepares to end its 20th season this weekend, three finalists are still in the running to emerge as the show’s newest champion. Last week, fourth-season winner Carrie Underwood was the show’s guest mentor, as the show celebrated one of its most decorated alumni. (Since winning Idol in 2005, Underwood has sold 70 million records, topped Billboard’s Country chart 16 times, and won eight Grammy Awards.) Reaching back into her own memories of Idol finale night, she told us what the remaining contestants have to look forward to as they await their fate on this season’s finale. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carrie Underwood)
Looking back at her win, though, Underwood admits it was kind of a nerve-wracking evening, and she couldn’t wait until the results were finally announced at the end of the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carrie Underwood)