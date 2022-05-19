The Career-Defining ‘Will & Grace’ Role That Sean Hayes … Declined?

They say that opportunity knocks only once, but don’t tell that to Sean Hayes. In 1998, he was an actor with just a couple of indie films and one TV guest-starring role to his name. Then, he got his big break — an invitation to audition for a role on a new sitcom called Will & Grace. The rest is history, right? Wrong! He originally declined the invitation! Hayes told us the story about how, in spite of his initial “no,” he still wound up on the show, which turned him into a household name and an Emmy winner. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sean Hayes)