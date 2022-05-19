Ethan Peck Feels Right At Home In The ‘Spock Box’

For actors, there’s a problem with prequels: If you’re playing a character whose future (and whose backstory) is well-established, you can’t make too many character choices of your own. That’s especially true when the character comes from an entity that’s scrutinized as closely as Star Trek, and even more so when that character is as beloved as Spock. Obviously, much has been revealed about the character through Leonard Nimoy’s appearances on the original series, the Star Trek films, and guest appearances on other TV shows within the Star Trek universe. (And, to a lesser extent, the character has also been developed in the rebooted film series.) Now that Ethan Peck has the role on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, playing Spock in a timeline that precedes the original series by several years, he says that he absolutely has to be aware of the character’s boundaries, yet he doesn’t feel terribly constrained by them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ethan Peck)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently streaming on Paramount+.