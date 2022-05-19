Cary Elwes & His Favorite ‘Princess Bride’ Memories

Every so often, somebody floats a rumor about a remake of The Princess Bride, and every time it happens, the Internet erupts in a frenzied chorus of comments that scream either “NO!” or something less polite. Let’s face it — the chance that somebody could make a film that’s better than Rob Reiner’s 1987 masterpiece is, well, inconceivable. For those who were associated with it, The Princess Bride was an unforgettable experience. Speaking at a Fandemic Dead 2022 panel, star Cary Elwes talked about some of the moments that still resonate vividly in his mind. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cary Elwes)

 

The Princess Bride is currently streaming on Disney+ and is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

