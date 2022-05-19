Cary Elwes & His Favorite ‘Princess Bride’ Memories

Every so often, somebody floats a rumor about a remake of The Princess Bride, and every time it happens, the Internet erupts in a frenzied chorus of comments that scream either “NO!” or something less polite. Let’s face it — the chance that somebody could make a film that’s better than Rob Reiner’s 1987 masterpiece is, well, inconceivable. For those who were associated with it, The Princess Bride was an unforgettable experience. Speaking at a Fandemic Dead 2022 panel, star Cary Elwes talked about some of the moments that still resonate vividly in his mind. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cary Elwes)