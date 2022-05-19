Ben McKenzie’s ‘Gotham’: Big Scenes On A Small Screen

When the series Gotham was being made, the producers were given only one restriction by the studio: They couldn’t make any references to Batman, since the series was pitched as a prequel. Aside from that, though, the sky was the limit, and that included the show’s budget. Ben McKenzie, who starred in the series as Gotham City cop James Gordon, told us that the studio spared no expense in making Gotham look much more like a movie than a television show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben McKenzie)