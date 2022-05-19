Back To ‘Jurassic,’ Sam Neill Promises A Fun Ride

In the Jurassic universe, Sam Neill’s face is a familiar one. He was in the very first Jurassic Park film, returned for Jurassic Park III in 2001, and now he’s come back again to reprise the role of Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion. (The new film also includes Jurassic Park alumni Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.) What can fans of the franchise expect from the new movie, aside from some familiar faces? Neill says you can expect a lot of action and a lot of fun. (Click on media bar below to hear Sam Neill)