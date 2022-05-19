As A Director, Sam Raimi Had His Reasons For Wanting To Get ‘Strange’

Director Sam Raimi and crew members behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

While Sam Raimi directed three Spider-Man movies prior to the webslinger joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s now joined the MCU himself as the director of the new film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While some of the connections are obvious — Spider-Man and Doctor Strange teamed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home — Raimi says his inspiration for wanting to direct a Doctor Strange film came from a much more personal place. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Raimi)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters.

