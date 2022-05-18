‘The Rocketeer’ (And Its Effects) Were Special To Jennifer Connelly

Although The Rocketeer was widely considered a box-office failure when it was released in 1991, those who saw it (including many critics) enjoyed it, and the film has gained stature over the past three decades as somewhat of a cult classic. Disney, which still owns the rights to the property, made it into an animated series for kids in 2019, and now the film is in the process of getting a Disney+ reboot. Jennifer Connelly was just 19 when shooting started on the original film and, when she spoke to us at the time of the film’s release, she was in awe of how the production team executed the movie’s special effects. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Connelly)