S. Epatha Merkerson: ‘Chicago Med’ Gets The Hospital Experience Right

Producer Dick Wolf has made a very good living from producing shows — like the Law & Order franchise — that feature “ripped from the headlines” stories. He’s also the man behind NBC’s One Chicago shows (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.), and while those shows’ plots may not be literally ripped from the headlines, the show’s producers and writers do strive to make the stories as authentic as possible. S. Epatha Merkerson, who stars on Chicago Med (and is a Law & Order alumnus), says the show is extremely realistic when it comes to portraying life in a busy urban hospital. (Click on the media bar below to hear S. Epatha Merkerson)
Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.