Sara Haines & ‘The Chase’ Follow In ‘Jeopardy’s’ Footsteps

While The Chase is its own game show, with its own set of rules, you might be tempted to think of it as a sequel to Jeopardy, since the show uses several former Jeopardy champions as its in-house “chasers,” who compete directly against the show’s contestants. Sara Haines, who hosts the show, says it’s great to have so many “Jeopardy” personalities on the show, because it gives the game instant credibility. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sara Haines)
The Chase airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming on Hulu the following day.