Elizabeth McGovern: This ‘Downton Abbey’ Is Meant For Theaters

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Elizabeth McGovern stars as Cora Grantham and Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Hexham in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release. Credit: Ben Blackall / ©2022 Focus Features LLC

Elizabeth McGovern has earned Emmy and Golden Globe award nominations for her role as Cora, Countess of Grantham in the heralded series Downton Abbey. Having already reprised the role once in the 2019 film based on the series, she’s back again in Downton Abbey: A New Era, which continues along the established story line. And though people may have gotten used to watching Downton Abbey on a small screen, McGovern says the new film is definitely worth watching on a theater’s big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth McGovern)

Downton Abbey – A New Era opens in theaters this Friday.

