Elizabeth McGovern: This ‘Downton Abbey’ Is Meant For Theaters

Elizabeth McGovern has earned Emmy and Golden Globe award nominations for her role as Cora, Countess of Grantham in the heralded series Downton Abbey. Having already reprised the role once in the 2019 film based on the series, she’s back again in DowntonAbbey: A New Era, which continues along the established story line. And though people may have gotten used to watching Downton Abbey on a small screen, McGovern says the new film is definitely worth watching on a theater’s big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth McGovern)
Downton Abbey – A New Era opens in theaters this Friday.