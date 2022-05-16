Paramount+ Releases Trailer For New Comedy ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’ Starring Annette Bening & Bryan Cranston

Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming original film from Paramount Pictures’ Players label and MRC Film’s Landline Pictures, the comedy JERRY & MARGE GO LARGE, starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. The film, directed by David Frankel, will be available to stream starting Friday, June 17, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. JERRY & MARGE GO LARGE will roll out on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America, and in additional markets where the service will be available, later this year.
JERRY & MARGE GO LARGE is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), wins millions and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.
In addition to Cranston and Bening, the cast includes Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean and Uly Schlesinger.
JERRY & MARGE GO LARGE is directed by Academy Award(R) winner David Frankel (“Marley & Me,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) and written by Emmy(R) nominee Brad Copeland (“Wild Hogs,” “Arrested Development”). The film is produced by Academy Award nominee Gil Netter (“The Blind Side,” “Life of Pi”), Levantine Films (“Hidden Figures”) and executive produced by Kevin Halloran (“Ford v Ferrari”). Amy Baer also produced via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures – the film is the label’s first production. Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed and packaged the film based on the original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.