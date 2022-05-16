On ‘Maverick,’ Miles Teller Got Action Lessons From Tom Cruise

In Top Gun: Maverick, there’s a role reversal at work, because Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is no longer the brash, cocky young pilot he was in the original 1986 movie. Instead, he’s the flight instructor working with a new generation of Top Gun pilots, including the grown son of his former RIO, Goose. Miles Teller plays Rooster Bradshaw, and he told us that Cruise couldn’t have been any more supportive of the new group of young co-stars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Miles Teller)