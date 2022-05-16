‘John Wick 4’ Finds Adventure All Over The Globe

When the first John Wick film was shot in 2013, the entire production was based and filmed in and around New York City. Over the course of the franchise, the John Wick world has expanded considerably, and the upcoming John Wick 4 has pushed the studio’s travel budget to extremes. As star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski told us, they wanted the new film to be bigger, better, and more global than any of the previous movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves & Chad Stahelski)
John Wick 4 is scheduled to open in theaters on March 24, 2023.