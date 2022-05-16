Elisabeth Moss Sees Her Acting Evolution In A New Light

As Elisabeth Moss has developed as an actor, it’s become more and more difficult to figure out where she ends and her characters begin, especially with her latest roles on The Handmaid’s Tale and now Shining Girls. Some would call it “getting lost in her characters,” but when it was suggested that maybe she was actually “being found in a character,” Moss suggested there was some truth in that description. (Click on the media below to hear Elisabeth Moss)
Shining Girls is currently streaming on Apple TV+.