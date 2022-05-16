Did People Want Lil Jon Working On Their House? Yeah!

Lil Jon is well known as a Grammy-winning artist and producer, but can he decorate a house? That’s the subject of his new reality show, Lil Jon Wants to Do What? (Spoiler alert: He wants to redecorate houses.) Speaking about the new show, Lil Jon told us that, because people knew his music, people were actually eager to have him work on their houses, even though they had no idea about his decorating skills. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lil Jon)
Lil Jon Wants to Do What? airs Monday nights on HGTV.