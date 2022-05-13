In ‘The Essex Serpent,” Tom Hiddleston Let The Words Do The Work

Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes star in a new TV series adaptation of the best-selling 2016 Sarah Perry novel, The Essex Serpent. While a few modifications have been made to turn the book’s plot into a series, the characters themselves have been directly imported from Perry’s pages. And, according to Hiddleston, because the novel did such a great job of fleshing out its characters, that made his job much easier. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hiddleston)
The Essex Serpent is currently streaming on Apple TV+.