How Jake Gyllenhaal Dealt With The Darkness Of ‘Donnie Darko’

One thing’s for sure, there were no “truth in advertising” issues with the film Donnie Darko — it was every bit as dark as the name would imply, if not more so. The film starred a 20-year-old Jake Gyllenhaal in one of his breakthrough roles. Though the film wasn’t a big box office hit at first, it was a critics’ favorite and, over the years, has achieved cult status and a whole new generation of fans. Though Gyllenhaal had been acting for several years prior to making the film, the role of Donnie Darko dealt with some pretty heady stuff for someone as young as he was. So how did Gyllenhaal figure out the mind of Darko? He talked to us about the process he used in getting to the heart of the character and his story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jake Gyllenhaal)