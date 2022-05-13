He’s In The MCU Too, But Anson Mount’s Heart Is In ‘Star Trek’

Anson Mount has achieved a feat that few other actors have achieved, playing roles in two of Hollywood’s most massive franchises. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he plays Black Bolt and can currently be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And in the Star Trek franchise, he had a recurring role as Captain Christopher Pike on Star Trek: Discovery that has now become a starring role on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. How does he feel about being part of both universes? He told us they’re both exciting, but there’s something about Star Trek that he finds really special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anson Mount)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently streaming on Paramount+.