Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘Strange’ Role Had Her Shocked

Elizabeth Olsen first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014, when Wanda Maximoff showed up in a post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which teased her character’s emergence in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Following the conclusion of the MCU’s Phase 3 with Avengers: Endgame, she’s one of the few characters who has moved on to Phase 4, first with the TV series WandaVision and now with a starring role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the Marvel powers that be told her they wanted her to appear in Multiverse of Madness, she was expecting a lesser role. Once she found out what they had in store for her, she told us, she was stunned. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Olsen)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters.