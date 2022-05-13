‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Season 5 Premiering May 27 On Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced that the fifth season of the Emmy Award-winning “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” will premiere globally on Friday, May 27.
The stars sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures this season include Simu Liu & Jessica Henwick; “White Lotus” costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario & Sydney Sweeney; Anitta & Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott, who first met on “Carpool Karaoke;” CM Punk, Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs and Ruby Soho of All Elite Wrestling; and Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. Additional episodes will debut later this year.