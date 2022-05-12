When ‘Sonic’ Boomed As A Video Game, Idris Elba Was A Big Fan

By Hollywood Outbreak
Knuckles (Idris Elba) in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

Though he wasn’t part of the first movie, Idris Elba joined the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as the voice of Knuckles the Echidna, one of the most popular characters in the Sonic universe. (He plays Sonic’s foe in the film, as he did early on in the videogame series, though Knuckles eventually becomes a friend and ally to Sonic in the games.) Elba was 18 years old when the first Sonic game was released, and he told us he was a fan, so getting the chance to join the movie franchise has been very exciting for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Idris Elba)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now playing in theaters.

