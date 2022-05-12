‘SVU’s’ Peter Scanavino: Stories & Emotion Drive The Show’s Success

By Hollywood Outbreak
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — Pictured: Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)

Because Law & Order: SVU’s stories are primarily “ripped from the headlines,” they have the kind of unpredictability you’d find with these kinds of stories in real life. For SVU, that’s a big plus, because it means viewers are often kept at the edge of their seat until the verdicts are announced. Peter Scanavino thinks that’s one of the things that’s helped the show last for 23 seasons, but he thinks there are plenty of other reasons, too. (Click on the media Peter Scanavino)

Law & Order  airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC (followed by Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime), and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

New Trailers

