Ten Years Ago, ‘Chicago Fire’ Was The Show Eamonn Walker Had To Get

As Chicago Fire prepares to finish its 10th season, Eamonn Walker is one of three remaining series regulars who’ve been with the show since the very beginning (Taylor Kinney and David Eigenberg are the others). The show has not only lived up to Walker’s expectations, but surpassed them — and that wasn’t easy to do. After all, when he was looking for a job a decade ago, Walker read the show’s pilot script and immediately made it his first priority.(Click on the media bar below to hear Eamonn Walker)
Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.