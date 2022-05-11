Stephen Amell: The Arrowverse Was Never Meant To Be!

Over the past decade, the Arrowverse became the dominant source of programming on The CW, accounting for 38 seasons of prime-time programming across seven shows, plus a couple of online-only series as well. Between crossover episodes, guest appearances, and some shared storylines, the Arrowverse became an intricately plotted endeavor for the shows’ producers. Stephen Amell starred in the series that started it all, Arrow. And, as he explained during a Fandemic Dead 2022 panel, when his show was conceived, the idea of an Arrowverse wasn’t even something anybody was contemplating. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Amell)