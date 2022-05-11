Ron Perlman Knew ‘Hellboy’ Would Be An Uphill Battle

When the idea of turning the Hellboy series of comic books into a movie was first being realized, creator Mike Mignola and the director he’d attached, Guillermo del Toro, both had one actor at the top of their wish list: Ron Perlman. Of course, that wish was realized, and Perlman worked not only on the first Hellboy film in 2004, but also its 2008 sequel, Hellboy: The Golden Army. Both films wound up being both wildly popular and profitable. But, as Perlman remembers it, that outcome was far from guaranteed. In fact, he told us that he and del Toro had joked about how obscure the character was and how difficult it would be to find an audience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Perlman)
Hellboy and Hellboy II are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.