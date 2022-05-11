How Mads Mikkelsen Picked Up His ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Character On The Fly

When filming was beginning on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Mads Mikkelsen didn’t have much time to prepare for his role as Gellert Grindewald. After all, the role had belonged to Johnny Depp in the first two Fantastic Beasts films, but Depp and the producers parted ways just before shooting started, and Mikkelsen was hired as his replacement just before the shoot was to start. When Mikkelsen and co-star Jessica Williams spoke to us, they talked about how he handled the character’s steep learning curve and made the role his own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mads Mikkelsen & Jessica Williams)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now playing in theaters.