Shagadelic! How Matthew Lillard Became ‘Scooby-Doo’s’ Shaggy

After existing in the animated world alone for more than three decades, the beloved children’s cartoon Scooby-Doo was finally brought to life in 2002 with a feature film. And while the film was almost universally panned by critics, many of them did find one bright spot: Matthew Lillard’s performance as the group’s resident slacker, Shaggy. Lillard was so good at capturing the essence of Shaggy that, even after the live-action series petered out after a poorly received sequel, Lillard was kept on as the primary voice of Shaggy in many of the Scooby-Doo projects since then. At the time of the first film’s release, Lillard told us that, in order to become Shaggy, he completely immersed himself in Shaggy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matthew Lillard)