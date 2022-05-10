‘Maverick’ Brought Jerry Bruckheimer A Sense Of Déjà Vu

By the mid-1980s, Jerry Bruckheimer’s name had already been attached to some well-known movies, like American Gigolo, Flashdance, and Beverly Hills Cop, but it was 1986’s Top Gun that really set the tone for the rest of his career, as he became known for big-budget, high-octane thrillers. Of course, he’s once again attached to Top Gun, as he’s the producer on Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the original. Tom Cruise, of course, is back to star in the film, and Bruckheimer told us it was a fantastic reunion, especially since the original Top Gun was a career-defining film for both of them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Bruckheimer)