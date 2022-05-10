Justin Hartley Happily Heard Every ‘This Is Us’ Compliment

With just three episodes to go, the road is coming to an end for This Is Us. But what a ride it’s been for both viewers and its cast. Looking back at his time on the show, Justin Hartley still finds it hard to believe how often people felt compelled to approach him in public to talk to him about the show and his character, Kevin Pearson. But he says he’s not complaining about that, not one bit. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Hartley)
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.