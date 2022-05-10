Dylan McDermott Still Hasn’t ‘Arrived’ In Hollywood

It’s been 35 years since Dylan McDermott made his Hollywood debut with a role in the war drama Hamburger Hill. Since then, he’s been a fixture in both movies and television, starring in films like Steel Magnolias, In the Line of Fire, and Olympus Has Fallen and shows like The Practice, Dark Blue, and now, FBI: Most Wanted. With about 40 films and 300 episodes of television on his résumé, McDermott has played some amazing roles over the years, but even with all the success he’s had, he told us he still doesn’t feel like he’s truly made it as an actor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dylan McDermott)
FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.