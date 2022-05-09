Jessica Biel & Melanie Lynskey Shared A Sweet Sisterhood On ‘Candy’

Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey star in Candy, another new entry in the real-life crimes-turned-TV miniseries genre. Candy tells the story of a woman who has an affair with her best friend’s husband, then murders her friend after the affair is uncovered. And while their friendship — fortunately — didn’t take the same kind of sinister turn, Lynskey and Biel told us they forged a great working relationship and friendship while working on the show together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melanie Lynskey & Jessica Biel)