Jessica Biel & Melanie Lynskey Shared A Sweet Sisterhood On 'Candy'

By Hollywood Outbreak
Candy — Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results. Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) and Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), shown. (Photo by: Tina Rowden/Hulu)

Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey star in Candy, another new entry in the real-life crimes-turned-TV miniseries genre. Candy tells the story of a woman who has an affair with her best friend’s husband, then murders her friend after the affair is uncovered. And while their friendship — fortunately — didn’t take the same kind of sinister turn, Lynskey and Biel told us they forged a great working relationship and friendship while working on the show together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melanie Lynskey & Jessica Biel)

Candy is currently streaming on Hulu.

