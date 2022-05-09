How Brad Pitt Saw More Than Baseball In ‘Moneyball’

On the surface, Moneyball was a baseball movie — the real-life story of how a baseball executive changed the game by using a data-driven strategy to build his team’s roster. But the man who starred in the movie, Brad Pitt, saw it as something more than that. As he was figuring out how he was going to play Billy Beane, a man intent on ditching the status quo, he told us he looked for ways of digging deeper into his own life for inspiration. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brad Pitt)
