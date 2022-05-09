HBO Max Unveils ‘Father of the Bride’ Trailer Starring Gloria Estefan & Andy Garcia

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(L-R) ANDY GARCIA as Billy and GLORIA ESTEFAN as Ingrid in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and HBO Max’s “FATHER OF THE BRIDE.” COPYRIGHT: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) comes home to Miami for a visit, announcing a new boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta) – who is now her fiancé – and their plans for a wedding and a new life together in Mexico. Family relationships are tested as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar. This sparkling story of a modern rom-com updated from a timeless classic illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love.

Save the date for #FatherOfTheBride, streaming June 16 on HBO Max.

