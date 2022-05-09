‘Firestarter’ Stars Excited To Take On A Stephen King Story

Stephen King’s novels and stories have proven to be so reliable to Hollywood that many of his titles have not only been made into movies, they’ve been remade, either for television or the big screen. His 1980 book Firestarter first hit cinemas in 1984 and starred a young Drew Barrymore as a girl with the power of pyrokinesis. Now, the film has been remade for both screens — it will debut simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock — with a new young star, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, in the Barrymore role and Zac Efron playing her father. When we spoke to them, they told us they were very excited to work on a film inspired by King’s writing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zac Efron & Ryan Kiera Armstrong)
Firestarter opens in theaters and starts streaming on Peacock this Friday.