‘When Harry Met Sally’: There’s A Lot Of Billy & Rob In Harry

While the screenplay for the beloved romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally was officially written by Nora Ephron, there were plenty of lines, jokes, and situations in the film that were improvised on the set. Much of those came from director Rob Reiner — who inserted a lot of romantic misadventures he’d experienced — and from one of the movie’s stars, Billy Crystal. When we spoke to Crystal about the film, he told us there was a special kind of synergy between him and Reiner that really added a lot to the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Billy Crystal)