The Night That Convinced Barbra Streisand To Make ‘The Prince Of Tides’

With word that The Prince of Tides is currently being developed as a new series for Apple TV+, let’s revisit the 1991 film it will be remaking: The Prince of Tides was Barbra Streisand’s second attempt at producing and directing for the big screen, and it was certainly a successful one. The romantic drama, which found Streisand also starring alongside Nick Nolte, earned seven Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. As she did with Yentl, Streisand drew rave reviews for her performance and direction. When we spoke to Streisand at the time of the film’s release, she told us about the epiphany that led to her deciding to make the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Barbra Streisand)