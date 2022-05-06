Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘Selling The OC’

Hot new listing! A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle? Selling The OC is coming soon.
MEET THE AGENTS
Alex Hall
Alex has proven to be a skilled negotiator, visionary, entrepreneur and expert strategic planner in the course of her real estate career. She ranks in the top tier of Orange County real-estate professionals and delivers a depth of expertise to her clients that few others have to offer. With a background in Interior Design, she is able to give her clients an unsurpassed advantage when it comes to selling homes for record setting prices. Her personable and professional character allows Alex to build and maintain solid friendships, long-term clients and a wealth of business relationships within the community. Alex is young and ambitious, but she also brings wisdom of real-estate knowledge that garners a charismatic sense of confidence in negotiating any type of real estate transaction.
Alexandra Jarvis
As an Alabama native, Alexandra radiates true southern hospitality and charm in her approach to real estate, driven by her upbringing and the belief that life is centered on the home and those who make it a home. As a practicing attorney, Alexandra gained unmatchable skills in client advocacy, negotiations, and problem solving. Through assisting clients in her legal practice, Alexandra parlayed her legal career into a real estate career, combining both her legal acumen and charismatic personality. Alexandra is a result-oriented businesswoman who positioned herself at the top of the Orange County real-estate market, closing nearly $40 million in sales during her first year in the industry. When Alexandra is not assisting her clients with their real estate goals, she is creating healthy recipes in her kitchen with her fiancé and going for long walks along the serene coastline she is grateful to call home.
Alexandra Rose
Earning a reputation for tireless work ethic, persistence, and professionalism, Alexandra Rose brings local market knowledge, exceptional negotiation skills, and superior client service to every transaction. She prides herself on the ability to meticulously handle a multitude of tasks with a positive, can-do attitude. Alexandra brings a solid understanding of the dynamic real estate market, allowing her to assist her clients in making smart decisions that align with their real estate goals. Her professional background in sales and client service ensures her clients receive personalized guidance and can rest assured that her expertise, knowledge, and patience will make home buying and selling an enjoyable experience. When not working – Alexandra can be found learning new hobbies, traveling and enjoying all of the outdoor activities Southern California has to offer
Austin Victoria
As a California native and a seasoned real estate professional, Austin knows and understands the nuances of the local real estate market. Austin began his career in real estate working under one of the top producing agents in Los Angeles and quickly became the team’s lead agent. Prior to entering Real Estate, Austin worked as an international model based in Los Angeles. Austin prides himself in being the best father and husband he can be and his passions, other than real estate, include living a healthy lifestyle and always pushing the boundaries to become physically and mentally stronger.
Brandi Marshall
A former Public Relations executive, Brandi has been providing solutions for her clients for over 15 years. Parlaying her expertise into the real estate profession as “the great communicator,” she is a sharp negotiator while being patient and ensuring her clients achieve their end goal. Brandi is an avid contributor to the ALS Foundation and supports fundraising efforts for Autism research and care. Brandi’s family is at the center of her life and she enjoys holding the title of wife and Girl Scout mom.
Gio Helou
Gio was one the first agents recruited to The Oppenheim Group’s new Orange County office, and a force in the OC luxury real estate world. Specializing in high-end properties in prestigious beachfront enclaves, Gio exclusively sells the best of the Newport Beach lifestyle – and lives it too. Never one to slow down professionally or personally, Gio has an affinity for fast cars and retro motorcycles. Before getting into the real estate sales game, Gio worked in residential development and also fed his passion for film as a producer on an award-winning documentary. Gio lives in Newport Beach with his wife Tiffany and is a Southern California native.
Kayla Cardona
As an Orange County native, Kayla started her real estate career working alongside the highest-rated team on Zillow where she quickly became a top 1% agent, earning a prestigious Executive Club Award. Her business is built on dedication, communication, determination, and trust while focusing on providing exceptional service. Kayla’s work ethic, honesty, and integrity truly made her stand out and helped her become a valuable addition to The Oppenheim Group. When she is not with a client, you will find Kayla boxing, hiking, jogging on the beach, reading, or spending quality time with her son, family, and friends.
Lauren Brito
Since her industry debut in 2017, Lauren has brought her coastal expertise and business operations experience into her real estate career. Lauren’s work ethic is driven by her passion for helping others which has earned her a reputation of being a tenacious full-service realtor in the luxury OC market. Lauren is an avid reader, a proud Golden Retriever mom, enjoys exploring local foodie gems with her fiancé and is a Southern California native.
Polly Brindle
Born and raised in the north of England, Polly began her modeling career at age 15, one that has spanned over 2 decades and has seen her work for brands such as Lancôme, Dior and Aston Martin. Having lived in London, Paris, Milan and Barcelona, where her love for architecture and design flourished, Polly made the move to Los Angeles in 2011 and quickly realized Southern California’s Coast was home. After recently moving to the OC and obtaining her real estate license, Polly has had an amazing first year as a realtor. When she’s not hustling hard to find the best listings, you will find her enjoying sunsets on the beach with her rescue dog Moose, in a Pilates class or searching for the best fashion finds in the local vintage stores.
Sean Palmieri
Originally from South Florida, Sean moved to Southern California shortly after graduating from college in pursuit of his career in luxury real estate. Since his start in the industry, Sean has utilized his marketing expertise to work with California’s top agents and brokers to represent multi-million-dollar luxury homes in Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, Malibu, Orange County, San Diego, and more. Outside of everyday business activities, you can find Sean enjoying his free time in Malibu and Laguna Beach, preparing his favorite dishes and cocktails, visiting vineyards, and traveling abroad to visit family and friends.
Tyler Stanaland
As a fifth-generation realtor and fourth-generation Laguna Beach native, it’s safe to say Orange County real estate is in his blood. Growing up working for the family brokerage, Tyler got his sales license at just 18 years old before pursuing a successful professional surf career which took him all around the globe. Transitioning back to real estate, Tyler cut his teeth alongside his father and has since carved a niche of his own as a rising leader in the luxury market. Tyler has been able to set himself apart with unmatched experience and understanding of the coastal communities, all while growing his business and proudly carrying on the family legacy. When Tyler isn’t hunting down the next big deal, you can still find him out in the surf or on the beach enjoying the Southern California beach lifestyle to the fullest.